Beer yoga climbing across the nation

News 4 Staff Published:

INDIANA (WIVB) — Some people in Indiana have found the ultimate way to relaxation.

They’re combining yoga and their favorite brew.

Beer yoga is a trend that’s starting to climb across the nation.

At a brew house in Indiana, yogis meet to do their practice, and in between the downward dogs and cobras, they take sips of beer.

Yoga instructor Brooke Armbruster says it is a way to make the sometimes serious practice more lively.

“A lot of people think yoga is this super serious exercise that you can only do if you can touch your toes when you bend backward, and the beer yoga just makes it fun,” Armbruster said.

In the past, there have been a few yoga and beer classes at Resurgence Brewery on Niagara St.

