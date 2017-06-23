Big movie news coming to Buffalo next week, film commissioner says

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some big movie news is coming to Buffalo next week, Buffalo-Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark said.

Clark hinted at the news during an interview with News 4 about “Marshall”, a biopic about the life of first African-American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, which was shot in Buffalo. “Marshall” will be released in October.

“There’s an announcement next week that people will be talking about a lot,” Clark said. “We’ve got a really big movie coming here in the fall- similar to the size and scope of “Marshall”.

Clark added that there’s a movie star in town currently, and there will be some more coming in this weekend.

Having large scale movies film in Buffalo- like “Marshall”- is great for the area’s economy, Clark said.

“I liken it to the Erie County Fair, where a lot of people come into the area and everything happens in a short period of time,” Clark said. “Restaurants, hotels, the fuel for the trucks and things like that.”

