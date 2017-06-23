Boy with blood cancer drives a tank

MINNESOTA (WIVB) — We know a boy in Minnesota who has already fulfilled his dream to drive. He’s only 12, but already, he’s had the chance to pull the gears of a tank.

It’s been a long journey for Nathan Mendoza. Doctors diagnosed him with T-cell lymphoma, a common type of blood cancer, in 2015.

Now it is in remission, and he had the chance to make a dream come true.

Enjoying all things military, Nathan’s journey with his parents was the collaboration of Make-a-Wish in Minnesota and north Texas.

The idea came from a YouTube video he found five years ago.

