Buffalo man sentenced for selling cocaine/fentanyl

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 24-year-old man has been sentenced for selling cocaine and fentanyl.

Phillip Jackson, 24, of Buffalo, was sentenced to three years in prison and two years post-release supervision for third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and violating the terms of his probation. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May.

In February, Jackson was sentenced to five years’ probation for his conviction of fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. One of the terms of his probation was that he remain arrest-free. Four days later, the Narcotics Unit of the Buffalo Police Department executed a search warrant at the defendant’s apartment in Buffalo where they recovered 87 envelopes of fentanyl and cocaine packaged for sale.

 

