Hundreds of veterans expected to attend Stand Down

By Published:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Hundreds of veterans are expected to head to Coca-Cola field for the annual Stand Down event. It’s for veterans and offers services like information on housing and medical care.

There will be more than two dozen organizations on hand, talking with vets about the services they provide. There will also be several employers doing on the spot interviews.

This annual event continues growing and more people from the Western New York area are expected to attend this year.

The event is running from 10a.m. until 3p.m. at Coca-Cola field.

