DUBLIN, IRELAND (WIVB) – An Irish meteorologist was literally blown away by the weather as he gave a live TV report.

Deric Hartigan, who works for station TV3, was blown out of the camera’s shot when a particularly strong gust took his umbrella, and Hartigan along with it.

The weatherman made it back on camera after a few seconds, broken umbrella in tow.

Hartigan called the on-air mishap “a highlight of his career”.