Man charged with breaking into woman’s residence, fighting with officers

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An East Aurora man is facing several charges after police say he broke into a woman’s residence and fought with officers after they arrived.

Police received a call of a woman screaming and upon arrival found a blood trail from a front window leading to the driveway.

Officers encountered Kevin Wolf, 42, of Chestnut Hill Road, East Aurora, bleeding from his right forearm.

Wolf was agitated, refused to comply with officers’ requests, shouted profanities and refused to be handcuffed.

Officers stopped the bleeding to Wolf’s arm and eventually placed him under arrest. Wolf was transported to ECMC for further treatment.

He has been charged with resisting arrest, second degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief, obstructing government administration, third degree menacing, disorderly conduct and second degree harassment.

Wolf was held for arraignment after being released from the hospital.

It was later learned that Wolf put his hand through the locked window in an attempt to enter the residence.