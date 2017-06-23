New Kids on the Block member shares video message to Lancaster woman fighting breast cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New York breast cancer fighter Janice Sally Czosek Hetrick received a shout out from New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg Friday evening as NKOTB played a show at the Keybank Center.

Hetrick, a Lancaster resident, was in the hospital Friday, unable to see the show. She has been a breast cancer fighter since June 2015.

“I just wanted to say hi and I’m sorry that you missed the show,” Wahlberg said in his video message.

He also promised Hetrick tickets and backstage package to NKOTB’s upcoming show in Cleveland, or any other show if she’s feeling better.

Hetrick has the doll version of Wahlberg from the NKOTB dolls series. He’s accompanied her to 150 cancer research fundraising events, chemo, radiation, and surgeries.

This weekend is Hetrick’s birthday- and she called Wahlberg’s message “the best birthday present ever”.