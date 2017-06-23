NFTA Police are investigating armed robbery on UB South Campus

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Transit Police are investigating an attempted robbery Thursday night at the University Station on South Campus.

According to NFTA Police, two victims were approached by three suspects at approximately 9:30 p.m. who attempted to steal personal items from them. The suspects shoved the victims and then fled the area.

One of the suspects displayed a knife before fleeing.

No property was taken.

The three suspects were described as a thin black male wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants, a thing black male with short dreadlocks wearing a light shirt and striped shorts, and a heavy-set white female wearing jean shorts and a sparkly top.

UB Police assisted NFTA Police by searching the surrounding area but the suspects were gone upon arrival. NFTA Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone who has information may contact the NFTA Police tip line at (716)331-7187.

Members of the community are urged to be vigilant at all times and to report any unusual circumstances or suspicious persons and activities to the University Police as soon as possible at (716)645-2227.

 

