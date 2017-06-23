NFTA reaches agreements with Uber, Lyft for transportation to airports

Related Coverage NFTA adding extra charge for ride sharing to or from Buffalo airport

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Uber and Lyft have both reached separate agreements with the NFTA to bring ridesharing services to the Buffalo and Niagara Falls airports.

Under the NFTA’s agreement with Uber, Uber will pay a $180,000 flat fee to the NFTA for a one-year pilot program. This will allow Uber to both pick up and drop off at the airports within established geo-fence boundaries. The agreement allows TNC drivers permitted by the State of New York to pick-up patrons at both airports without any additional licensing of drivers required. This initial agreement is a pilot program that will end on June 29, 2018.

Under the NFTA’s agreement with Lyft, Lyft will be charged $3 for each drop off or pick up transaction at the airports within the geo-fence boundaries.

The agreement is for an initial “pilot program” and is limited to a one-year period starting on June 29, 2017.

The service will be available on July 29, the same time that Lyft rolls out statewide. It is part of a one-year pilot program which will be continuously monitored and evaluated.

Previously, the NFTA voted to add a surcharge onto rides to or from the airport to be paid by Uber or Lyft passengers at $3.50 per ride. They had also voted to charge ridesharing companies $5,000, citing that the ridesharing services would cost the NFTA tens of thousands of parking users a year. The NFTA is in charge of parking at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport.