Ransomville Speedway cancels Friday races

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday night’s races at Ransomville Speedway have been cancelled due to rain.

“With the heavy rains that have saturated the grounds and the forecast calling for more rain throughout the afternoon and into the evening, we have decided to cancel the races for tonight, Friday June 23,” Ransomville Speedway General Manager Jenn Martin said.

The track’s 60th racing season will continue on Monday. Gates will open in the pits at 5 p.m., grandstands will open at 6 p.m. and races will start at 7:15 p.m.