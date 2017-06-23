Sabres select center Casey Mittelstadt with 8th pick in NHL Draft

Mittelstadt is an American-born skater.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres selected Casey Mittelstadt with the 8th overall pick in the NHL Draft on Friday night.

Mittelstadt is the latest hockey prodigy to come from Minnesota, we previewed the American skater in our New 4 Premiere Prospects.

Here’s the lowdown on Mittelstadt:

Position:

Center (shoots left)

Height/Weight:

6’1 / 201 lbs

Team:

Eden Prairie HS / Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

In one sentence:

An explosive skater with an arsenal of scoring skills, Casey Mittelstadt’s disappointing NHL Combine showing and his decision to return to high school instead of upping his competition sooner might scare some scouts, but the raw ability will be hard to pass up and should result in him being the first American drafted

