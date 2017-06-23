Sabres won’t sign top goaltender prospect Petersen

CHICAGO, IL. (WIVB) — Buffalo Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill revealed on Friday morning in Chicago that top goaltender prospect Cal Petersen will not sign with the Buffalo Sabres.

“I’ve enjoyed interacting with Cal Petersen and I wish him the best,” Botterill said. “At this point, I don’t believe he’ll be signing with the Buffalo Sabres.”

A star goaltender for Notre Dame, Petersen has been the Sabres’ property, but now has the right to go to free agency, per the collective bargaining agreement. The Sabres held the rights to Jimmy Vesey in a similar situation last year, and Vesey elected to go to free agency, signing with the New York Rangers. Petersen’s roots may lead him to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Disappointed, but we’ll move on,” Botterill said.

With regard to the Sabres’ goaltender depth, Botterill added that part of the reason he sent the Vegas Golden Knights a sixth-round pick – along with exposed player Will Carrier – was to protect his other goaltender prospect, Linus Ullmark. The Sabres currently have Ullmark and Jonas Johansson under contract. Robin Lehner is a restricted free agent.

The Sabres still hold the eighth pick in the NHL Draft, which begins at 7 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN.