Three charged with buying drugs with five-year-old in car

By Published:

CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three people were arrested early Friday morning after Erie County Sheriff’s deputies say they left a five-year-old child in a vehicle while going to buy drugs.

Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on Genesee Road around 1:30 a.m. for vehicle and traffic violations. Inside the car were three adults and one child.

After speaking with the occupants, the deputy requested a K9 narcotics detection team to the scene to assist with the traffic stop.

The K9 made multiple indications around the car, and the deputy who handles him located a small package of heroin. The three adults were detained for criminal possession of a controlled substance and the child was cared for until custody arrangements could be made.

A search of the vehicle uncovered additional packages of heroin and hypodermic needles. Also discovered were prescription drugs, crack cocaine, a crack pipe, and needles concealed on the person of two of the vehicle’s occupants- Dana Lichy, 30, of Salamanca, and Tracy Griffin, 35, of Sinclairville.

A third occupant, Richard Farnham, 50, of Sherman, was found to be in possession of heroin, needles, and a felony amount of crack cocaine.

All three occupants admitted to having Griffin’s five-year-old daughter in the vehicle while they purchased narcotics in the city of Buffalo.

Deputies and Child Protective Services made arrangements for a relative to take temporary custody of the child.

Griffin is charged with a felony count of criminal possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Lichy is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a hypodermic needle, criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Farnham is charged with a felony count of criminal possession of cocaine, criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, and endangering the welfare of a child.

All three suspects are held at the Erie County Holding Center pending their arraignment.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s