Three charged with buying drugs with five-year-old in car

CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three people were arrested early Friday morning after Erie County Sheriff’s deputies say they left a five-year-old child in a vehicle while going to buy drugs.

Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on Genesee Road around 1:30 a.m. for vehicle and traffic violations. Inside the car were three adults and one child.

After speaking with the occupants, the deputy requested a K9 narcotics detection team to the scene to assist with the traffic stop.

The K9 made multiple indications around the car, and the deputy who handles him located a small package of heroin. The three adults were detained for criminal possession of a controlled substance and the child was cared for until custody arrangements could be made.

A search of the vehicle uncovered additional packages of heroin and hypodermic needles. Also discovered were prescription drugs, crack cocaine, a crack pipe, and needles concealed on the person of two of the vehicle’s occupants- Dana Lichy, 30, of Salamanca, and Tracy Griffin, 35, of Sinclairville.

A third occupant, Richard Farnham, 50, of Sherman, was found to be in possession of heroin, needles, and a felony amount of crack cocaine.

All three occupants admitted to having Griffin’s five-year-old daughter in the vehicle while they purchased narcotics in the city of Buffalo.

Deputies and Child Protective Services made arrangements for a relative to take temporary custody of the child.

Griffin is charged with a felony count of criminal possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Lichy is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a hypodermic needle, criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Farnham is charged with a felony count of criminal possession of cocaine, criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, and endangering the welfare of a child.

All three suspects are held at the Erie County Holding Center pending their arraignment.