TSA shares travel tips at Buffalo Niagara International Airport for busy summer season

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This summer more precautions are being taken at airports across the country. Nationwide 50 more passenger canine teams will be used compared to last summer, as well as 2,000 more TSA officers.

“As evidenced what’s been going on overseas with the attacks in Paris, the UK and most recently Flint Michigan, we need to make sure that our officers are aware of the threat,” said Bart Johnson, Upstate NY Airports TSA Federal Security Director.

According to the Regional TSA Federal Security Director, the TSA is in constant communication with the FBI about terror threats.

“We’re aware of the intelligence, we’re aware of what the adversaries are trying to do, how they’re trying to do it,” said Johnson.

According to the TSA, more than 263,000 travelers will be screened during the months of July and August, the busiest months of the year at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. TSA officers are prepared for the large crowds, but also asking travelers to do their part by preparing.

“If you have a carry on bag you should use a 3-1-1- bag for your liquids, gels, and aerosols. The 3 stands for 3.4 ounces,” said Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson.

Farbstein says on a given day, officers see dozens of prohibited items.

“We see tons of different types of knives. We see army knives, we see tactical knives, we see fishing knives, we see kitchen knives,” said Farbstein.

“Unfortunately two weeks ago in Rochester New York in a period of two days 3 loaded handguns were brought to the checkpoint. That’s totally inexcusable,” said Johnson.

If you are ever unsure about whether you are allowed to pack a certain item, you can always tweet or message @asktsa.

There’s also a contact center you can call at 866-289-9673 or you can go to http://www.tsa.gov