UPDATES: Second day of Paladino hearing gets underway

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The hearing on a petition calling for Carl Paladino’s removal from Buffalo’s school board continued on Friday.

Around 9 a.m., many people made their way to their seats as the hearing entered its second day.

As it got underway, State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said Friday’s meeting was expected to go until 5 p.m.

The Buffalo Public Schools’ Board of Education’s attorney, Frank Miller, asked the first witness, Nate Kuzma a number of general questions about contract negotiations between the teachers’ union and the school district.

Kuzma, the district counsel, said he understands that what is discussed during executive sessions is confidential.

When asked if Paladino ever discussed with him, or asked for advice, about releasing executive session information, Kuzma replied “no.”

Addressing Dec 22 executive session, during which Ciminelli litigation discussed:

Q from Miller

Attorney Dennis Vacco then spoke on behalf of Paladino, and asked Kuzma about his involvement in the teachers’ union and district contract negotiations.

Kuzma said that union contract negotiations were of public interest, when asked if they were.

A debate began over what witnesses could release about matters discussed while in executive session.

Miller said “the essence of this petition” was to protect the confidentiality of things said during executive session.

Vacco said it was unfair that certain information could not be discussed.

“Maybe he should’ve thought about this before he brought the petition,” Vacco argued.

