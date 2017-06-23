WATCH: Local principal retires with sendoff music video

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A retiring principal at Casey Middle School took part in a special sendoff video made with help from his colleagues.

Fran McGreevy is retiring after 43 years as an educator, according to math teacher Harry O’Malley. Assistant Principal Pete Dobmeier will be taking his place.

This week was McGreevy’s last with the school staff. A video featuring him and other school staff, which took more than a month to make, was revealed during the week.

It features the song “Faith,” sung by Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande. See the video below, courtesy of O’Malley on Facebook:

APP USERS | Tap here to enable the video.