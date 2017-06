CHICAGO, I.L. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres made five selections on Day 2 of the NHL Draft in Chicago, adding to first round pick Casey Mittelstadt.

Here are the Sabres’ second day picks:

2nd round: C Marcus Davidsson (Sweden)

2nd round: G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Finland)

3rd round: D Oskari Laaksonen (Finland)

4th round: D Jacob Bryson (Canada)

7th round: F Linus Weissbach (Sweden)