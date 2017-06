BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A car rolled over in a crash near Masten Park early Saturday morning.

The white car was on its roof along Best Street shortly before 1:00 a.m.

News 4 is working to learn what led to the crash, including whether anyone was hurt, whether any other cars were involved and if anyone will be charged.

This is a developing story. Follow us on air on Weekend Wake Up! starting at 6:00 a.m., or check for updates on this page, or our Twitter or Facebook feeds.