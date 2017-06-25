Lewiston Police search for man considered armed and dangerous

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)- Lewiston Police are searching for a man who they believe could be armed and dangerous.

44 year-old Jon Ellington is wanted for questioning in relation to an incident that occurred in Lewiston on Saturday.

The Lewiston Police department posted an attempt to locate message on their Facebook page Sunday morning. They did not state what type of incident occurred but are asking anyone with information on Ellington’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately. Police say Ellington should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should not approach him.

Authorities have been searching the area since Saturday night.