Man considered armed and dangerous in police custody

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)- Lewiston Police were searching Sunday for a man who they believed could be armed and dangerous. The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office tells News 4 he was taken into custody at about 8:15 p.m.

44 year-old Jon Ellington was wanted for questioning in relation to an incident that occurred in Lewiston on Saturday.

The Lewiston Police department posted an attempt to locate message on their Facebook page Sunday morning. They did not state what type of incident occurred but asked anyone with information on Ellington’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately. Police say Ellington was considered armed and dangerous and anyone who saw him should not approach him.

He was arrested off Pletcher Rd. in Lewiston. Sheriff Jim Voutour tells News 4 no one was hurt.

Authorities have been searching the area since Saturday night.

We are working to get more information about what happened.

 

 

Police search. Photo Credit: The Action
