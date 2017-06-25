Recognize these people? Hamburg Police look to identify men wanted for questioning

HAMBURG, N.Y (WIVB)- Town of Hamburg Police need your help identifying two individuals featured below.
Police say the men are wanted for questioning regarding the use of stolen credit cards. Police have not said if the cases are connected.
If anyone has information on the identity of this individual, please contact Detective Robert Paas at 648-5118 ext. 2647, Detective Vincent Pupo at 648-5118 ext. 2635 or the confidential tip line 648-5111 ext. 2847.
