Rochester Police officer shot in face Saturday night

By Published:
Investigation of Rochester Police officer shot Saturday night at Hudson and Clifford.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB/WROC) — A police officer is in the hospital after being shot in the face Saturday night.

The shooting happened Saturday night on Rochester’s north side.

The officer was brought to Rochester General Hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening, according to Michael Ciminelli, Rochester Police chief. He would not release the officer’s name, saying some relatives have not been notified.

Mayor Lovely Warren and the Deputy Mayor went to RGH after learning of the shooting.

There are no suspects in custody.

