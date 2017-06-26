$1 movies available this summer at Regal Cinema on Transit Road in Williamsville

By Published:

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Regal Cinema’s Transit Road location in Williamsville will offer $1 movies this summer starting Tuesday.

The theater is participating in Regal Cinema’s “Summer Movie Express” program, with G and PG-rated movies starting at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Aug. 23. Tickets for those screenings are $1 and are available for purchase at the box office.

Seating will be limited to theater capacity

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Will Rogers Institute, a national charitable health program focused on the research of cardio-pulmonary diseases and disorders. 

For a full list of the movies being offered, click here.

