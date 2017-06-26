15-year-old boy reported missing from Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance to locate a 15-year-old runaway from the town of Wheatfield.

Dylan A. O’Hara walked away from his home on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the town of Wheatfield June 25. He is known to hang out in the parks of the city of North Tonawanda and he is believed to be staying with someone in the city of North Tonawanda.

O’Hara is described as a white male, 5’6″ and 135 lbs., with sandy brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and red sweatpants.

Anyone with information on O’Hara’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Sheriff’s Office at 438-3393 or during normal business hours at 438-3332.