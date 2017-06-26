3 men rescued from Chautauqua Lake after boat overturns

ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials pulled three men from Chautauqua Lake after their boat overturned on Sunday.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office says the incident happened as the men were fishing.

According to officials, a storm began to roll through, and as the men tried to turn towards the shore, wind and waves “swamped” the 14-foot boat and filled it with water.

The men, who were in roughly 18 feet of water, near the I-86 overlook area, clung to the side of the boat.

Eventually, Bemus Point Fire Rescue officials pulled them out and took them to shore.