Apartment fire causes hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Residents of an Elmwood Avenue apartment building have been allowed back into their homes after an early morning fire that left behind hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Firefighters responded to the building at Elmwood and Bryant around 5 a.m. and were quickly able to contain the fire, but it caused about $500,000 worth of damage to the building and another $250,000 to the building’s contents, fire officials said.

We’re told the fire started in an apartment on the fourth floor of the building, where someone was carelessly smoking, firefighters said.

Residents had to evacuate as crews worked to put the fire out. A Salvation Army Disaster Services truck was on site, providing food and coffee for those at the scene.

Two people were hospitalized.

After crews smelled natural gas, they turned off the gas for the building.

Residents were allowed to return to their apartments by around 5:30 a.m. Fire officials say there is water damage to the apartments below the one where the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.