Arrest made in fatal Lancaster hit and run accident

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 32-year-old man from Quebec has been charged in connection with last week’s fatal hit and run in Lancaster.

Sebastien Y. Lavertu, 32, of Danville, Quebec, has been charged with leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.

According to Lancaster Police, around 4:50 p.m. June 21, Lavertu was behind the wheel of a tractor trailer on 6108 Broadway and Pavement Road in the town of Lancaster when he fatally struck a pedestrian, 28-year-old Ryan Johns of Depew, and then drive away.

Lancaster Police used video from several sources to identify the truck in the crash.

Lavertu was taken into custody when his damaged truck was spotted crossing from the Quebec border into New York State at Lake Champlain.