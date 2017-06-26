Clarence woman charged after underage drinking party broken up at her home

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 51-year-old Clarence woman was arrested Saturday after Erie County Sheriff’s deputies broke up an underage drinking party at her Coyote Court residence.

Tracy Cicero has been charged with second-degree public nuisance, a class B misdemeanor.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the house for reports of an underage drinking party and a female passed out at the residence.

A deputy arrived at 9:37 p.m and entered the dwelling, proceeding to the basement where he found approximately 20 juveniles, open beer cans and alcohol bottles. The deputy also met with some of the parents of the juveniles at the residence, who detailed their multiple attempts to contact the homeowner unsuccessfully throughout the night.

Cicero was found hiding in the residence.

The juveniles were released to the custody of their parents, and Cicero was released and given a future court date.