Drones may someday predict the weather for your street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The forecasts of the future may end up being so specific, you’ll get predictions for things like wind gusts for your street.

These so called “micro-casts” would be helpful for planning your day, but they would be required before most companies will agree to start doing drone deliveries.

Last year, a frozen yogurt company tested its first drone delivery on a college campus in Michigan.

The drone could carry up to 30 pounds and goes as fast as 30 MPH.

Companies continue working out their business models as they figure out how this could work for them.

The weather will be a big part of that. One strong gust could down the drone.

Bloomberg News looked into this and they say tech experts are “trying to develop traffic management systems that will forecast weather conditions down to a single block, and at elevations as low as 400 feet.”

Companies will need a lot more weather data to produce these custom drone forecasts.

Some of it might end up coming from sensors on board the drones themselves. Either way, experts say it will be costly.

