Flint airport officer stabbed in attack released from hospital

By Published:
Jeff Neville WNEM-TV

FLINT, Mich. — An officer who was stabbed at an airport in Flint, Michigan, last week has been released from the hospital, CBS News confirms.

The Hurley Medical Center told CBS News that the airport officer, Jeff Neville, was discharged on Monday after he was stabbed on June 21 at Bishop International Airport.

Doctors said Neville suffered a large 12-inch gash on the side of his neck, and that it took at least 50 stitches to close the wound. He’s expected to make a full recovery in the next six to eight weeks, CBS affiliate WNEM-TV in Saginaw reports.

The attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism, but authorities have no indication at this time that the suspect was involved in a “wider plot,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge David Gelios.

Authorities have said 49-year-old Amor Ftouhi stabbed Neville with a large knife after saying something similar to “you have killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die.”

Amor Ftouhi, a Canadian national, has been charged with violence at an international airport, Gelios said.

