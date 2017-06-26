Man with caught attempting to conceal crack pipe before entering Rath Building

By Published:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man is facing charges after members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office observed him attempting to conceal items before entering the Rath Building on Franklin Street Friday.

Deputies observed Vincent Sorrentino, 31, attempt to conceal items before walking through the building’s security point around 1 p.m. Friday. The deputies requested Sorrentino to remove his footwear, and a crack pipe with white residue fell out of the shoe and broke on the floor.

Sorrentino was taken into custody. A search discovered a quantity of crack in one of the shoes.

Sorrentino was found to have outstanding warrants from the Town of Orchard Park and the village of Hamburg. He remains at the Erie County Holding Center in lieu of $2,500 bail.

 

