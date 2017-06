BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new movie is going to be shot in western New York, and the director is a Cheektowaga native.

William Fichtner, known for acting in movies such as The Dark Knight and Black Hawk Down, will be at the Buffalo History Museum on Tuesday for a briefing on his new movie.

Principal photography for the movie, Cold Brook, will start in the Buffalo area this Wednesday.

This movie will be Fichtner’s directorial debut.