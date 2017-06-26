Numerous chicken products recalled due to allergen risk

LAURENTIEN, Quebec, Canada (WIVB) — A voluntary recall was issued by Maxi Canada after food supplier Newly Weds Foods did not declare milk as an ingredient in some products.
Undeclared milk may be in the following products:
- Yummy Dino Buddies
- Yummy Alpha Buddies
- Yummy All Natural Chicken Breast Fries
- Yummy All Natural Chicken Breast Fries (no antibiotic ever)
- Yummy Chicken Breast Dino Wheels
- Yummy All Natural Chicken Breast Nuggets
DETAILS | Click/tap here for specifics on recalled product “best if used by” dates and lot numbers.