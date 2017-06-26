Rochester police officer released from hospital

By Published: Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)- Officer Jeremy Nash was released from Rochester Hospital Monday afternoon.

The 36-year-old was shot in the face while on duty in Rochester over the weekend.

Nash (first row, far left) with his platoon in 2003.

Nash has been with the Rochester Police Department for 11 years. He also served in the Marines during Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom.

The shooting happened Saturday night on the northeast side of Rochester.

According to police, Nash was driving to a call when he was a shot. Another officer drove Nash to the hospital.

The incident sparked a manhunt in the area, several streets were closed off as police searched a suspect(s).

Nash is married and has an infant daughter. He is from Batavia, and graduated from Batavia High School in 2000.

Anyone with information that could help police is urged to contact the Rochester Police Department at 585-423-9300.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s