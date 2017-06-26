Rochester police officer released from hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)- Officer Jeremy Nash was released from Rochester Hospital Monday afternoon.

The 36-year-old was shot in the face while on duty in Rochester over the weekend.

Nash has been with the Rochester Police Department for 11 years. He also served in the Marines during Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom.

The shooting happened Saturday night on the northeast side of Rochester.

According to police, Nash was driving to a call when he was a shot. Another officer drove Nash to the hospital.

The incident sparked a manhunt in the area, several streets were closed off as police searched a suspect(s).

Nash is married and has an infant daughter. He is from Batavia, and graduated from Batavia High School in 2000.

Anyone with information that could help police is urged to contact the Rochester Police Department at 585-423-9300.