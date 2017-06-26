Search for two missing teens in Lake Ontario called off after bodies found

CLEVELAND, OHIO (WIVB) — The Coast Guard and local response crews have ended their search for two missing teenagers after divers recovered the bodies from Lake Ontario near Robert Wehle Park Monday.

The teens, 14 and 19, had been cliff diving at the eastern end of the lake Sunday, New York State Police said.

The Coast Guard is not releasing the names of the teenagers and there is no Coast Guard imagery at this time.

At 12:45 p.m., divers from the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team recovered two deceased males from under the water and confirmed they were the missing swimmers.

At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard received a report that two teenagers, ages 14 and 19, had gone into the water and didn’t resurface.

A watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Buffalo command center issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launched rescue crews from Coast Guard Stations Oswego and Sackets Harbor, aboard 45-foot and 25-foot response boats, as well as a helicopter from the Canadian Coast Guard.

Coast Guard crews searched for approximately 21 hours, including through the night, and covered the equivalent of more than 700 square miles.

Involved in the search were Coast Guard crews from Air Stations Detroit and Traverse City, Michigan and Cape Cod, Massachusetts; boat crews from Coast Guard Stations Sackets Harbor and Oswego, New York, as well as Coast Guard Auxiliary air and boat crews. Also involved in the search were the Canadian Coast Guard, New York State Police, New York State Environmental Conservation and Forest Rangers, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Fire & Emergency Management, and the Henderson, Watertown, Belleville and Adams Fire Departments.