BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Slow Roll will be meeting up at the Buffalo History Museum on June 26.

The Monday night ride will go through the Park Meadow, Delaware Park and Cold Springs neighborhoods.

Some of the roads it will include are Elmwood, Delaware, Forest, Lafayette, E. Ferry, Michigan, W. Delavan and Amherst.

Following the ride, an after-party will take place at the museum.

Bicyclists are asked to meet at 5:30 p.m., as the ride will start an hour later.