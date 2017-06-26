Snapchat launches newest feature “Snap Map”

Nexstar contributors Published: Updated:
Image: tanuha2001 / Shutterstock.com

(WTNH) — Have you noticed Snapchat’s newest feature?

The popular photo-sharing app debuted “Snap Map” on Wednesday. The feature allows users to share their locations with friends.

To utilize it, users in default camera mode pinch to zoom out to view the map.

The user then decides whether they want to share their location with their friends. Users can also use “ghost mode” to keep where they are to themselves.

Friends who share their location will also appear on the map in Bitmoji form.

This story was originally published by WTNH, a Nexstar contributing station.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s