Snapchat launches newest feature “Snap Map”

The popular photo-sharing app debuted “Snap Map” on Wednesday. The feature allows users to share their locations with friends.

To utilize it, users in default camera mode pinch to zoom out to view the map.

The user then decides whether they want to share their location with their friends. Users can also use “ghost mode” to keep where they are to themselves.

Friends who share their location will also appear on the map in Bitmoji form.

