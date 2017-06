BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — June 26’s SPCA animal did not appear in person, but in a video.

Fiona, who is being fostered, is looking for a permanent home, and can be seen in the video above.

On News 4, certified Cat Behaviorist Cary Munschauer spoke of the Pawsitive Journeys program, which helps give cats foster homes if they do not do well in a shelter.

If you’re interested in adopting Fiona, call the SPCA’s Foster Care Department at (716) 875-7360 ext. 216.