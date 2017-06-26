Suspect in weekend manhunt in Lewiston has been charged with rape, assault, kidnapping

Related Coverage Man considered armed and dangerous in police custody

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 44-year-old man who was the subject of a manhunt in Lewiston over the weekend has been charged with rape, kidnapping, and other charges.

Lewiston Police, Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies, U.S. Border Patrol and State Police searched the area of Pletcher Road in Lewiston for Jon Ellington starting Saturday night following a 911 domestic call received Saturday night at Ellington’s Pletcher Road residence. Ellington was located and taken into custody by Lewiston Police Sunday night at 8:15 p.m and taken to Niagara County Jail.

Ellington has been charged with first degree rape, second degree kidnapping, second degree strangulation, second degree assault, and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon following an investigation into the incident.

The Lewiston Police department posted an attempt to locate message on their Facebook page Sunday morning. They did not state what type of incident occurred but asked anyone with information on Ellington’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately. Police say Ellington was considered armed and dangerous and anyone who saw him should not approach him.