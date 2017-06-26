Three injured after Buffalo man leads police in chase, including one-year-old child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 19-year-old Buffalo man was charged early Saturday morning with reckless driving and endangering the welfare of a child following a police chase with a one-year-old child in the car.

According to Buffalo Police, police responded to a traffic call just before 12:20 a.m. Saturday morning at Best Street and Jefferson Avenue. When  police tried to pull over the vehicle driven by Green, it took off at a high rate of speed. A short time later at Peach Street and Best Street, Green lost control of the vehicle, jumped a curb, and hit a tree causing the vehicle to flip over.

The driver then fled by foot escaping the vehicle through the rear window.

Police say there were five people in the vehicle at the time, three of whom were injured including a one-year-old child who was not in a car seat.

Green was also charged with other vehicle and traffic charges.

 

