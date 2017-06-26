Two charged following search warrant executions in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, the Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team, and members of the New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant at two addresses Friday, resulting in two arrests.

Search warrants were executed at 21 Hazzard St. and 57 Colfax St., apt. upper.

The addresses had been identified as nuisances in the neighborhood through citizen complaints, police patrol activities and Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force investigations.

Jeremy S. Gross, 35, of Jamestown, and Kimberly M. Fred, 34, of Jamestown, were both found at the Hazzard Street address. Law enforcement seized 10 grams of methamphetamine, LSD, several items of drug paraphernalia, a quantity of cash, and a stun gun, which is illegal to possess, after searching both residences.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Gross was the renter and in charge of the activity happening within the apartments.

Gross was charged with third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and third degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Fred was charged with fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

