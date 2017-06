EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in a Tops parking lot in East Aurora.

On Sunday night, shortly before 10 p.m., East Aurora police say they responded to the incident on Grey St.

The 48-year-old victim was taken to ECMC, but died later.

It is not clear if the 18-year-old driver, who was going backwards, will face charges. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.