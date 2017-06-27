California cop saves kitten in road

News 4 Staff Published:

CALIFORNIA (WIVB) — A California Freeway Patrol officer has earned plenty of praise for taking time out of his busy day to save a kitten.

Darryl Poe noticed the tiny black kitten wandered beneath a stopped semi-truck in Oakland.

He jumped into action and quickly scooped it up before handing it over to another officer.

That officer took it to a shelter.

Officer Poe says this was not the first time he saved a life.

Last Fall, Poe helped save a woman from a burning car, earning him a “Driver of the Year” award, and last week, he jumped into action to assist a downed motorcyclist get to the side of the freeway before calling paramedics to check in.

Poe says it’s all just life on the Bay Area Freeway Service Patrol.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s