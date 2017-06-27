California cop saves kitten in road

CALIFORNIA (WIVB) — A California Freeway Patrol officer has earned plenty of praise for taking time out of his busy day to save a kitten.

Darryl Poe noticed the tiny black kitten wandered beneath a stopped semi-truck in Oakland.

He jumped into action and quickly scooped it up before handing it over to another officer.

That officer took it to a shelter.

Officer Poe says this was not the first time he saved a life.

Last Fall, Poe helped save a woman from a burning car, earning him a “Driver of the Year” award, and last week, he jumped into action to assist a downed motorcyclist get to the side of the freeway before calling paramedics to check in.

Poe says it’s all just life on the Bay Area Freeway Service Patrol.