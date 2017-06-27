GALLERY: Morning hail in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hail came down hard on Tuesday morning. Take a look at these viewer photos from across western New York:

Morning hail in WNY View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo courtesy of Christine) (Photo courtesy of Daryl in Hamburg) (Photo courtesy of Dawn on the Thruway near the Eden/Angola exit) (Photo courtesy of Ellie in Snyder) (Photo courtesy of Flecha at Hertel Ave. and Military Rd.) (Photo courtesy of Joe) (Photo courtesy of Kim in the Black Rock neighborhood of Buffalo) (Photo courtesy of Martha in Cheektowaga) (Photo courtesy of Michele in Cheektowaga) (Photo courtesy of Nicole) (Photo courtesy of Rachel in Derby) (Photo courtesy of Robin in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood) (Photo courtesy of Robin in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood) (Photo courtesy of Tanya in north Buffalo)