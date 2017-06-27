Jamestown woman charged with using electronic device while driving following accident

CAROLL, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 23-year-old Jamestown woman was charged with using an electronic device while driving following a Tuesday afternoon accident on Falconer Frewsburg Road.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident. Upon investigation, they determined that the driver, Brittany A. Smith, had been using an electronic device which distracted her and caused her to leave the eastside of the roadway, resulting in the car overturning onto its roof.

Smith’s three-year-old daughter was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation also showed that Smith was driving on a suspended driver’s license. She was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.