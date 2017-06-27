Live Más: Taco Bell weddings are headed to Vegas this summer

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (CBS) – From the company that brought you “fourth meal,” get ready for Taco Bell weddings.

Yes, you read that right.

Beginning this summer, if you’re a Crunchwrap Supreme enthusiast and you happen to find yourself in Sin City, you can walk into Taco Bell’s flagship store on the Vegas strip and order a wedding right off the menu. There is now a chapel on the second floor just for that purpose.

Just bring a wedding license up to the counter and, within four hours, the staff will have prepared a ceremony in the chapel with an ordained officiant, a private reception for 15 of your closest family and friends, and — wait for it — a bouquet made of sauce packets for the bride to carry on her walk down the aisle.

Talk about “thinking outside the bun.”

The $600 Taco Bell wedding package also includes a sauce packet garter and bow tie combo, “Just Married” t-shirts for the bride and groom, and Taco Bell branded champagne flutes.

For the meal, guests will enjoy a 12-pack of tacos (what else?) and a Cinnabon Delights cake for dessert. Have one of your friends pick up a Mountain Dew Baja Blast from the soda dispenser and you’ve got yourself a ready-made “something blue.”

Yo quiero wedding bells!