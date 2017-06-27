Man charged with Tonawanda arson

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Tonawanda Police have made an arrest in connection to a garage fire that occurred on June 16.

John E. Smith, 46, was arrested after an investigation conducted by City of Tonawanda Detectives and Tonawanda City Fire investigators into a fire in a garage behind the apartment that Smith resides in on Broad Street, according to police.

The fire reportedly caused $35,000 in damage to the garage and its contents.

Smith will face multiple charges including:

Arson

Criminal Reckless Endangerment of Property

Reckless Endangerment

Bail was set at $5,000 and Smith is set to return to court June 29 at 11 a.m. for a felony hearing.