Man rescued from ravine near New Era Field

By Published:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Orchard Park Police rescued a 59-year-old man from a ravine near New Area Field Tuesday after he fell down a 20 to 30 ft. muddy embankment while riding on a four-wheeler.

According to police reports, Buffalo Bills’ security contacted police around 7 p.m. stating that they heard a male voice yelling for help.

The voice was coming from a heavily wooded ravine area (South Branch Smokes Creek) east of the stadium complex in the wooded area between the stadium and California Road.

Police arrived at the scene, went down into the ravine and located 59-year-old John Nietopski, who was stuck under a fallen dead tree.

According to police, Nietopski was disoriented, soaking wet, muddy, and too weak to free himself.

Police along with multiple fire rescue personnel from Windom and Orchard Park fire companies, were able to traverse a quarter mile through dense woods, steep terrain, and the creek to rescue him.

Nietopski and a neighbor had been riding through the woods on four-wheelers when Nietopski got lost and fell down the ravine. It was also determined that alcohol was a factor in the situation.

Nietopski was checked and released by EMS personnel with minor scratches to his head and face.

“If it hadn’t been for Bills security being in the right place at the right time to hear the cries for help, this situation could have had a totally different ending,” a press release from the Orchard Park Police Department stated Tuesday evening. “This incident occurred in the same area where a young man drowned after a Buffalo Bills night game a few years ago.”

