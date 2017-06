TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Niagara cut the ribbon on what should be a new hot spot for kids and families this Summer.

It is a new splash pad at Veteran’s Memorial Community Park.

The splash pad’s official grand opening will be on Saturday.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.